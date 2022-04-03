© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Downtown Sacramento shooting leaves at least 18 victims

By Nick Miller/CapRadio
Published April 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT

A shooting early Sunday morning in Sacramento killed at least six people. Gunshots rang out in the busy downtown area. At least 12 people were hospitalized with injuries.

