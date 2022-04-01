© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

In an Amazon 1st, workers on Staten Island have voted to unionize

By Andrea Hsu
Published April 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT

In a stunning breakthrough, Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to form a union. It will be the first unionized Amazon facility in the United States.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
