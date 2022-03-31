An Australian journalist detained in China goes on trial
An Australian journalist goes on trial Thursday in Beijing. She's been accused of espionage and is one of several journalists detained as relations with China sour.
Copyright 2022 NPR
An Australian journalist goes on trial Thursday in Beijing. She's been accused of espionage and is one of several journalists detained as relations with China sour.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.