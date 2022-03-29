© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now she'll get an honorary doctorate

Published March 29, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT

New York University will award Taylor Swift an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts. She will speak at the school's commencement ceremony in May at Yankee Stadium.

