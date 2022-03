The Final Four are set for this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament: Rivals North Carolina and Duke will face off in one semifinal; in the other, Kansas will face Villanova.

Both games will be held on Saturday at the Superdome in New Orleans, with the championship game set for April 4.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.