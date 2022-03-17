© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Special Coverage: Ketanji Brown Jackson US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published March 17, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
download (3).jpg
Kevin Lamarque/AP
/
Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on April 28, 2021.

NHPR will carry NPR's live special coverage of the confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the United States Supreme Court.

If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson – who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

NPR coverage is expected to begin Monday, March 21 with Judge Jackson's opening statement. Exact timing when coverage will start Monday is not yet known.

Coverage is expected to resume Tuesday morning as Judge Jackson answers questions from Senators. Coverage will continue Wednesday morning and is expected to conclude that day.

Coverage will be hosted by Scott Detrow. NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg will also join the coverage, along with other reporters.

There will also be a live video stream of the hearings at NHPR.org

