Camilo: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

When catching glimpses of his meteoric rise to global stardom and his picturesque life with partner and artist Evaluna Montaner, fans are often left to speculate on the romance of Camilo's life. From his Tiny Desk (home) Concert in Miami, the Colombian singer-songwriter pulls back the curtain for 15 minutes of soul-baring intimacy, letting the world view his fairytale life in full bloom.

Trading out his typical guitar opening for soulful strings, Camilo opens with a softer rendition of "Índigo," a sweet dedication to his soon-to-be born baby of the same name. Setting the tone for his love-laden performance, he sings to an off-camera Montaner, Índigo's mamá and Camilo's querida, who trades her usual place as singer on the duet to serve as director for the performance. Transitioning to a slower "La Mitad," his sweet vocals overlap with layers of singing guitar for a meditative rendition of the heartfelt track. When he completes the piece, Camilo pauses to recite a poem he's written for the occasion, inviting the audience to explore the inner workings of the mind behind the music.

He transitions into a full-bodied, emotional performance of "El Mismo Aire," complete with more silky strings and captivating percussion. Cowbell and trumpet converse playfully to create a resounding close with "Vida de Roco." The Colombian singer-songwriter offers up a percussive bouquet for this performance, presenting each song with a novel depth of instrumentation and tone. He builds a dream landscape on layers of sweet drum solos and chest-gripping strings, inviting the listener to partake in a world where sound and heart perfectly coexist.

SET LIST

"Índigo"

"La Mitad"

"El Mismo Aire"

"Vida de Rico"

MUSICIANS

Camilo: vocals, kalimba, sampler, veillette, guitar

Daniel Uribe: guitar, lap steel

Oscar Convers: bass

Nico González: melodica, steel guitar, guiro

Franda Fuentes: percussion

Richi López: ronroco, chekere

JonTheProducer: mellotron, cowbell

josefe: trumpet, bugle

Manuela López Lambuley: cello

Francia Laurens: viola

CREDITS

Director: Evaluna Montaner

Producer: Mayte Calzacorta

Production House: The Way Films

Recording Engineer: Pascual Matera

Vocal Engineer: Natalia Ramírez

Mixing Engineer: Nicolás Ramírez

Mastering Engineer: Nicolás Ramírez

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Video Producer: Kara Frame

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

