NHPR One Day Challenge
NHPR's One Day Challenge is a wonderful way to support NPR and NHPR. Whether you listen to us on the radio, read our stories online, or listen to our podcasts, know that we are here for you 24/7. Take a moment right now and make a gift to NHPR today. As a way to say thanks, we've added some special thank-you gifts. Thank you for supporting NHPR!
- Contribute $5 or more per month as a sustaining member (or $60 or more as a single gift) and you can request the NHPR Purple Finch Tote Bag. Show your support of NHPR and the New Hampshire's state bird at the farmers market, grocery store or the beach. Fair Market Value: $18.00
- Contribute $13 or more per month as a sustaining member (or $156 or more as a single gift) and you can request a pair of Minus33 Socks with the NHPR logo. Locally made in Ashland, NH, these merino wool socks will keep your feet warm and cozy. Fair Market Value: $20.00
- Contribute $13 or more per month as a sustaining member (or $156 or more as a single gift) and you can request the NHPR 40th Anniversary T-Shirt. Inspired by the 80's, this retro t-shirt comes in adult sizes. Fair Market Value: $25.00
- Contribute $18 or more per month as a sustaining member (or $250 or more as a single gift) and you can request the NHPR Bluetooth Retro Speaker. Enjoy listening to NHPR with this adorable speaker. With its retro design, it packs a powerful punch when it comes to sound quality. Fair market value: $20.00
- Contribute $23 or more per month as a sustaining member (or $300 or more as a single gift) and you can request the New York Times digital subscription. Get unlimited access to NYT content (excludes the crossword and NYT Cooking). Your subscription can be accessed on any smartphone, tablet or web browser. Fair Market Value: $52.00
- Contribute $40 or more per month as a sustaining member (or $500 or more as a single gift) and you can request the 40th Anniversary Package. The package consists of the enamel camp mug, t-shirt and retro Bluetooth speaker. Fair Market Value: $60.00