© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Show your love for public radio this Valentine's with your gift of $14!

A new bill aims to ensure N.H.health care facilities provide meaningful language access via telemedicine

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published February 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
Telehealth video call
NHPR

Since 2020, when the pandemic started, many health entities have shifted to telemedicine as a convenient and safer way to treat patients. But limited-English speakers and deaf individuals who used in-person language assistance stopped receiving the language assistants they were entitled to receive in person. This shift left many patients unable to understand their doctors.

Rep. Manny Espitia, a Democrat from Nashua, is one of the sponsors of H.B. 1390, a bill that would address language translation services in telemedicine.

Espitia says that coming from a Latino family where he had to serve as a translator for his parents when he was a kid, he knows the burden of not having an official interpreter.

“We want to make sure that every medical professional has access to translation service so that a patient can get the right information,” he said.

Espitia says that the need for this service comes as New Hampshire diversifies, and the state’s population includes more non-English speakers. “We want to make sure translation services are provided,” he emphasized.

Espitia says the bill has a favorable recommendation from the committee. It will be in session again next week.

Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member