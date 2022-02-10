2022 Murrow Entry, Continuing Coverage: School in a time of COVID
New Hampshire’s second year of the pandemic in schools opened with some hope. Some students were back in hybrid settings, some schools were fully open, and a few were having success with experiments like outdoor classrooms. But there was growing concern about how many students had fallen behind. NHPR’s education reporter Sarah Gibson kept her stories grounded in the experiences of kids, teachers, parents and school board members, as her beat became gripped by state and national politics.
Selected coverage:
NH Teachers, Families Look For Ways To Discuss Divisive Current Events
For Deerfield Community School, Some Pandemic Changes Are Here to Stay
NH Schools Get Creative As Order To Open At Least Two Days Per Week Goes Into Effect
NH School Districts Scramble To Meet Sununu's School Reopening Deadline
For English Language Learners, School Ties Are Key To Overcoming Pandemic Challenges
'Fun And Happy:' Some NH Elementary Schoolers Are Excited About Summer School
Kayaking, Mad Libs, and Greek History: Here's What Summer School Looks Like in Somersworth
What New State Guidance Does — And Doesn't — Prohibit in NH Schools
In Effort to Improve Equity, Manchester School District Turns to a West High School Alum
Why some NH parents are homeschooling their kids for a second year
No compromises in sight for New Hampshire's school mask policies