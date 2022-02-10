© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

2022 Murrow Award Entry: NHPR's Digital Journalism

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST
Daniel Barrick
Ambitious, creative, relevant digital journalism is at the heart of NHPR's newsroom.

In 2021, we used data and graphics to explore the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the state's residents. We experimented with video for a series of profiles of New Hampshire's Latino community. And we held local and state leaders accountability for shortcomings in housing oversight.

Those are just a few ways in which we used digital journalism to fulfill our mission as a public service newsroom.

Samples from our 2021 digital journalism:
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

Manchester renters say they're unprotected from poor housing, eviction

As COVID Alarm Bells Went Off At Valley Street Jail, County Officials Gave It High Marks

Energy and climate change in NH: What you need to know