© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR in 2022 with your sustaining membership!

NHPR's Valentine Fundraiser

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST

Share your love of NHPR!

Whether it's a significant other, a pet that always listens to NHPR, a friend, a family member, or someone in your community, when you make a Valentine's Day gift of $14 or more by February 10th, we'll share your message on the air and online this Valentine's.

When you make a gift, you're supporting the local journalism that you rely on each and every day. Whether you listen on-air, read stories online, or subscribe to our podcasts or newsletters, your support makes everything we do possible.

Surprise someone special this Valentine's while supporting your public radio station.

  • Contribute $14 and you can choose to have your Valentine's message read on the air or tweeted by NHPR on one of the following days: February 11, 12 or 13.
  • Contribute $50 and you can choose to receive an NHPR Valentine's e-card which includes a group of NHPR personalities that you can email to your special Valentine(s).
  • Contribute $100 and you can choose an NHPR Mug.
  • Contribute $150 and you can choose an NHPR Mug and have your Valentine's message read on the air on one of the following days: February 11, 12 or 13.
  • Contribute $14 per month (or a single gift of $250) and you can choose an NHPR Mug and have your Valentine's message read on the air on Valentine's Day, February 14.
  • Contribute $1,200 and you can choose a "date" with NHPR. We'll reach out to schedule a personalized, COVID-safe "date" to peek behind the scenes at NHPR with a studio tour. Virtual options available.