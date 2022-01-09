Actor and comedian Bob Saget dies at 65

Actor, comedian and director Bob Saget has died at age 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday after an unresponsive man was found in a hotel room.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's office said.

Saget was a prominent presence on American television screens throughout the 1990s as the father Danny Tanner on Full House and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos.

He was also a standup comedian and director.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

