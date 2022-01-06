© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

'The Last Picture Show' director Peter Bogdanovich has died at 82

By Elizabeth Blair
Published January 6, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST
Peter Bogdanovich in September 2018.
Bryan Bedder
/
Getty Images for Netflix
Peter Bogdanovich in September 2018.

Writer, director, actor and film historian Peter Bogdanovich has died age 82. His death was confirmed to NPR by his manager Fred Specktor.

Known as a maverick filmmaker, Bogdanovich made movies that ran the gamut from bleak, coming-of-age dramas like 1971's Oscar-nominated The Last Picture Show starring Jeff Daniels and Cybill Shepherd to zany comedies like What's Up Doc. He made documentaries about Buster Keaton and Tom Petty. He acted in the HBO series The Sopranos as therapist Dr. Elliot Kupferberg.

According to The Hollywood Reporter who spoke with the filmmaker's daughter, Bogdanovich died early Thursday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
