Special Broadcast: Writers on a New England Stage with Ken Follett

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published November 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST
Join NHPR on Friday, Nov. 26 for a special broadcast of Writers on a New England Stage with author Ken Follett.

Host Peter Biello interviewed Follett during a virtual event on Sunday, Nov. 14 to discuss his latest novel, Never, a globe-spanning spy thriller about impossible decisions and the unforeseen consequences that could lead to the next world war, set in the present day.

The interview will air Friday, Nov. 26 at 1 pm, covering the regular Friday broadcast of The Takeaway. It will rebroadcast at 9 pm, covering Snap Judgment, which can also be heard Saturdays at 3 pm.

Ken Follett is one of the world's best-loved authors, selling more than 178 million copies of his thirty-six books. Follett's first bestseller was Eye of the Needle, a spy story set in the Second World War. In 1989, The Pillars of the Earth was published and has since become Follett's most popular novel. It reached number one on bestseller lists around the world and was an Oprah's Book Club pick. Its sequels, World Without End and A Column of Fire, proved equally popular, and the Kingsbridge series has sold more than forty-seven million copies worldwide. Follett lives in Hertfordshire, England, with his wife, Barbara.

Audio of the interview will be posted after the broadcast.

