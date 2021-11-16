© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today to support the news you rely on!

Thousands of borrowers' student debt is erased with loan forgiveness program overhaul

By Cory Turner
Published November 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST

A month after the U.S. Department of Education announced it would overhaul the troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, thousands have begun to see their student loan balances disappear.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
See stories by Cory Turner