How different is your holiday shopping this year?

It's a weird year and a weird economy. Has it shown up in your shopping cart? Is it changing how you plan to celebrate the holidays this year?

As our economics team prepares to cover the holiday shopping season, we want to hear your story, whatever your plans are. Please answer the questions below, and an NPR reporter may contact you for an interview.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.