© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift right now will be matched for a full year! Join as a member today.

The N.H. News Recap, Sept. 24, 2021: COVID Clusters And Outbreaks In Schools

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT
school_bus.jpg
File
/

Every Friday we dig into the week's top headlines. This week, New Hampshire schools are seeing COVID-19 clusters. Bedford High School had an outbreak and reinstated a mask requirement, despite some parent pushback.

Some school officials say they don't have adequate access to testing for students to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Chris Sununu says he's willing to bring back a vote on family planning contracts before the Executive Council. The council voted to block contracts for health centers that provide abortion services.

Explore the topics we discuss on the Recap in-depth with our daily newsletter, The Rundown.

Guests

  • Sarah Gibson, NHPR's education reporter
  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin senior reporter

Top Stories From New Hampshire This Week