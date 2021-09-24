The N.H. News Recap, Sept. 24, 2021: COVID Clusters And Outbreaks In Schools

Every Friday we dig into the week's top headlines. This week, New Hampshire schools are seeing COVID-19 clusters. Bedford High School had an outbreak and reinstated a mask requirement, despite some parent pushback.

Some school officials say they don't have adequate access to testing for students to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Chris Sununu says he's willing to bring back a vote on family planning contracts before the Executive Council. The council voted to block contracts for health centers that provide abortion services.

Guests



Sarah Gibson, NHPR's education reporter

Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin senior reporter

Top Stories From New Hampshire This Week

