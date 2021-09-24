2 Bodies Found at Casella Waste Facilities in Maine, NH
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two bodies found at separate Casella Waste Systems facilities in Maine and New Hampshire have caught the attention of investigators.
A body was discovered at Casella Waste Systems in Lewiston, Maine. on Tuesday.
The Sun Journal reports that less than two weeks earlier a body was at a Casella waste transfer station in Belmont, New Hampshire.
A spokesperson for Maine State Police said investigators are aware of the two cases.
In Maine, the body hasn't yet been identified.