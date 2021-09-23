© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today for your chance to win two season ski passes to the NH ski resort of your choice.

U.S. Special Envoy To Haiti Quits Over Deportations Of Haitian Refugees

By L. Carol Ritchie,
Michele Kelemen
Published September 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT
Daniel Foote, pictured during a congressional hearing in 2016, has resigned as the U.S. envoy to Haiti.
Daniel Foote, pictured during a congressional hearing in 2016, has resigned as the U.S. envoy to Haiti.

U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote has handed his resignation to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, saying he "will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti" from the U.S. border.

Foote, a career diplomat, said the U.S. policy approach to the country is deeply flawed, and that Haitians shouldn't be sent back to "a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life."

The letter was first reported by PBS and confirmed to NPR by a Democratic congressional aide, who confirmed the contents of the letter on condition he not be identified further.

The Biden administration is facing wide criticism for enforcing a Trump-era order of expelling migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum, citing public health concerns.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have slammed the U.S. response to the migrant surge, particularly after agents on horseback were seen chasing and grabbing people who were carrying food back to their families.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National NewsNPR News
L. Carol Ritchie
See stories by L. Carol Ritchie
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen