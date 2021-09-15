U.K. Boy Is Heartbroken After He Leaves Toy Peter Rabbit On A Bus

NOEL KING, HOST:

Seven-year-old Ethan from the U.K. accidentally left his toy Peter Rabbit on a bus, and he was heartbroken, so his grandma got on Facebook trying to find it. And the BBC reports that strangers started mailing Ethan postcards on Peter Rabbit's behalf. A card from Japan said that Peter had enjoyed the Olympics. A card from Australia said Peter was making friends with the local wildlife. Someone even gave him a new pair of toy rabbits.