Here Are The Best Looks From the Met Gala

By Natalie Escobar,
Marco Storel
Published September 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT
Co-chair Amanda Gorman dons a cobalt-blue Vera Wang gown and a book-shaped clutch that says "give us your tired," a look inspired by the Statue of Liberty.
After the pandemic shut down fashion's biggest night in 2020, the Met Gala is back — albeit a smaller event than years past, and postponed from its typical May date.

These Chucks were made for walking: Timothée Chalamet <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tchalamet/?hl=en">filmed himself on Instagram Live</a> hoofing it to the Met Gala, sporting an all-white Haider Ackermann suit and high-top Converse.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum
Coming off the end of New York Fashion Week, the gala marks the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, this year's exhibition by the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The show, the first of two installations at the Met celebrating American fashion, opens to the public on September 18 and coincides with the institute's 75th anniversary.

The soiree is a welcome celebration for the fashion industry, after the pandemic wreaked havoc on companies' finances and shuttered important money-making events like in-person fashion shows. To mark the occasion, the fashion, film, television and sports worlds showed up in their best interpretations of the event's formal dress code: "American Independence." Among those walking the red carpet are the event's co-hosts, some of the most recognizable stars today: Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet and Amanda Gorman.

Thanks to the COVID safety protocols in place, guests have to provide more than an invitation to get in the door. All attendees must to show proof of full vaccination, submit a negative rapid PCR test result before the event and remain masked except when eating or drinking. That ruled out some high-profile folks from attending — including Nicki Minaj, who tweeted that if she gets vaccinated, "it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research."

Next year's gala is scheduled to happen right on time — May 2, 2022, to mark the May 5 opening of the second Met installation about American fashion, titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion. For now, here are some of our favorite looks from this evening, as well as answers to that age-old question: Who are they wearing? We'll be updating this piece throughout the night Monday with new photographs.

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ; Theo Wargo/Getty Images ; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Co-chair Billie Eilish wears an Oscar de la Renta gown with a 15-foot train.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
The Brooklyn United Marching Band, a group of young musicians ranging from ages 5 to 21, performs at the opening of the Met Gala.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Saweetie told red carpet host Keke Palmer that her Christian Cowan caped dress is inspired by the Black American heritage flag and the Filipino flag.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Grimes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Dan Levy, Evan Mock, Iman, Anok Yai attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Valentina Sampaio attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/
Marco Storel