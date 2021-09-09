© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

The First International Flight Out Of Kabul Since The U.S. Evacuated Is Expected Soon

By Jackie Northam
Published September 9, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT
Airport workers stand in a queue at a check point before entering the Kabul International Airport in Kabul on Sept. 4.
About 200 people, including some Americans, are expected to depart Kabul's airport on Thursday in the first international flight to leave Afghanistan since the U.S. withdrew its forces at the end of August.

The passengers will be bound for Doha on a Qatar Airways flight that brought in humanitarian and emergency aid.

Qatar has been instrumental in organizing the flight and other logistics to help get people stranded in Afghanistan out of the country.

Officials stressed that this was not an evacuation flight, but rather that people were leaving of their own free will and had tickets. Passengers will also need passports or other documentation, something many vulnerable Afghans don't have.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, including Americans, have been waiting for days at a different airport in Mazar-i-Sharif, north of Kabul, also hoping to leave the country.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, politics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
