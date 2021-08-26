In Honor Of National Dog Day, Please Enjoy These Adorable Pups

Happy National Dog Day!
Especially during the pandemic our pets have valiantly served as our work-from-home supervisors, jogging buddies, occasional zoom guest stars and all-around best friends.
So in celebration of National Dog Day, let us introduce you to some of Morning Edition's radiant pups for your enjoyment (and let's be honest — ours too!)
Baxter, 4 months
Drew, 8
Jason, (RIP)
Gugli, 15 months
Oscar, 14
Ghost, 9
Roxi, 1 & Echo, 15
Ginger, (RIP)
Teddy, 11
Bello, 3 & Izzy, 8
Mak, 5
Bradley, 5
Podrick, 2
Ruby, 8 months
Honorary Mention:
Nipper, ~ 50 years young
Nipper is NPR's unofficial mascot, "goodest boy", news hound and office pet. Nipper likes to frequent the dog park next to NPR's Washington, D.C. HQ.
Here's a video from one of his (pre-pandemic) visits.
And in case this is not enough adorable public radio pups — our friends at NPR Extra have an extensive thread featuring NPR doggos that is sure to bring you joy!
Cat people: National Cat Day is Oct. 29. Mark your calendars!
This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.
