U.S. Women's Basketball Wins Olympic Gold For The 7th Straight Time

By Russell Lewis
Published August 7, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT
USA's players celebrate their victory at the end of the women's final basketball match between USA and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was the squad's seventh consecutive Olympic gold.
TOKYO — The U.S. women's basketball team was simply golden in the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. trounced host Japan 90-75 to win the gold medal and continue a string of unparalleled titles and victories at the Olympics.

The U.S. has not lost at the Olympics since the Barcelona Games in 1992 — a remarkable stretch of 55 straight wins. This victory landed the U.S. its seventh-straight Olympic gold medal.

Led by veterans Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who each claimed their fifth gold medals (the first basketball players to do so), the team's players are a who's-who of WNBA stars including Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson, Tina Charles and Sylvia Fowles.

Griner led all scorers with 30 points (an Olympic record in a gold medal game). Wilson knocked in 19. Stewart finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Team United States stands for the National Anthem before the women's basketball final game on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena.
