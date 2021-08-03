Cat Runs Around The Field At Yankee Stadium To The Delight Of Fans

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A fan running onto the field during a game is usually frowned upon, unless you're a cat.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) MVP, MVP, MVP.

That was the scene at Yankee Stadium yesterday as the home team hosted the Baltimore Orioles. The unticketed kitty was a welcome distraction for Yankee fans while their team was losing the game by 6. The speedy cat evaded the grounds crew before finally being corralled in left field.