Some States Are Working To Prevent COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
As COVID-19 cases surge, the federal government and some private employers are requiring their workers to show proof of vaccination. Plus, certain cities and localities are once again requiring masks indoors.
Some states, however, are not just ordering more precautions, but already moving to stop vaccination mandates in the future.
Hemi Tewarson of the National Academy for State Health Policy is tracking state legislatures for such bills, and spoke to Morning Edition's A Martínez about what she's seeing. Notably:
Companies like Google, Netflix, Morgan Stanley and The Washington Post have recently announced vaccine requirements for their employees. Other businesses are using incentives like time off, lotteries and reduction in health care insurance.
NPR's Yuki Noguchi has this story on how private companies are navigating these decisions.
This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.
