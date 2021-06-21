Over the course of her two-decade career, Serena Williams has become much more than a tennis player.

From winning the second-most Grand Slams in the open era to bashing stereotypes about who gets to play and win, she’s changed the sport forever.

Now she’s out to make history again in her quest to beat Australian tennis great Margaret Court’s Grand Slam win record — and to win as a mother. She just might get her chance in two weeks at Wimbledon.

Williams has long been a complicated and intriguing figure to the public in part because of her presence as a Black woman in a mostly white sport.

How did Williams get to this point in her career? And what does her possible retirement — and the rise of other stars — mean for the future of the game?

