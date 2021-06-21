© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

SCOTUS Season: The ACA, Catholic Charities, And More

WAMU 88.5 | By Jonquilyn Hill
Published June 21, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT
Seated from left: Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, standing from left: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett pose during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court.
This week, the Supreme Court is wrapping its 2020 term.  They have already ruled on cases that made pretty big headlines: upholding the Affordable Care Act and ruling in favor of Catholic Charities.

The court will also hear a case concerning voting laws in the state of Arizona. It will decide if restrictions disproportionately affect people of color.

What’s next for the court? What cases flew under the radar? And what do the current rulings say about the future of the court?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Jonquilyn Hill