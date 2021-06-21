SCOTUS Season: The ACA, Catholic Charities, And More

This week, the Supreme Court is wrapping its 2020 term. They have already ruled on cases that made pretty big headlines: upholding the Affordable Care Act and ruling in favor of Catholic Charities.

The court will also hear a case concerning voting laws in the state of Arizona. It will decide if restrictions disproportionately affect people of color.

What’s next for the court? What cases flew under the radar? And what do the current rulings say about the future of the court?

