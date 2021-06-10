Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg On Infrastructure And Jobs

It’s been more than two months since President Joe Biden proposed his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, formally known as the American Jobs Plan.

Since then, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been touring the country (and the late-night talk show circuit), touting the plan’s benefits. It dramatically reimagines what infrastructure means, allocating money not just to crumbling roads and bridges, but also to things like child care and broadband internet access.

Back in Washington, the White House and members of Congress are hammering out the details of the deal, hoping to attract Republican support.

We talk to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the American Jobs Plan and how to push forward stalled negotiations.

