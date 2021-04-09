Andrew Pelling: How Can Plants Help Rebuild The Human Body?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Revitalize

An ear made from an apple, a spinal cord rebuilt using asparagus ... it sounds like bizarre science fiction. But Andrew Pelling is working on a way to revive human tissue with a trip to the supermarket.

About Andrew Pelling

Andrew Pelling is a biophysicist and professor at the University of Ottawa's Department of Physics. He is the co-founder of biomedical research at the Pelling Lab for Augmented Biology, known for its discovery that plant tissues can be harnessed to regenerate human cells.

He also serves as co-founder and chief scientific officer of Spiderwort, a company that produces plant-based biomaterials.

Pelling received a B.S. in Biological Chemistry from University of Toronto, and Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from University of California, Los Angeles.

