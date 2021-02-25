© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR and the NH Food Bank this holiday season.

Vandals In Canada Steal Cool Vancouver Park Sign — Again

Published February 25, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A Vancouver park has to contend with the consequences of having a totally sweet name. The sign at Dude Chilling Park has again been stolen. Named in 2012 after an artist installed a statue that looked an awful lot like a dude chilling, the sign has proved popular with the sticky-fingered crowd. This is the third time it's been stolen. It costs $1,300 to replace - not cool, dudes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.