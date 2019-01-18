© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Fire Department In England Rescues Cat (And Owner) Stuck In A Tree

Published January 18, 2019 at 5:53 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It must be embarrassing to call the fire department for a cat stuck up a tree. But in southern England, it was necessary because a person was also stuck. The BBC reports Maria Parry searched for her cat for three days and found it stuck up a tree. She climbed up the tree to comfort it and realized she was too terrified to climb down. Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service brought a ladder to save the woman and also the cat, named Harry, who's fine. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.