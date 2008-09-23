© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

'Boogie Man': The Paradox Of Lee Atwater

Published September 23, 2008 at 11:57 AM EDT
Lee Atwater, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, is remembered for being a ruthless political operative. But in a new documentary about Atwater's controversial life and legacy, filmmaker Stefan Forbes shows that despite his reputation as "Darth Vader," Atwater won the respect of many, including political enemies.

In Boogie Man: The Lee Atwater Story, Forbes details Atwater's indelible impact on the American political landscape. As Forbes notes, he is accused of running the most racist presidential campaign in 150 years, yet, at the same time, hung around with blues legends James Brown and B.B. King.

