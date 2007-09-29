© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Schwartzman Lives 'The Darjeeling Limited'

Published September 29, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

The Darjeeling Limited, director Wes Anderson's newest film, opened the New York Film Festival this weekend.

Jason Schwartzman co-wrote the screenplay and plays Jack Whitman, one of three brothers who go on what they hope will be a spiritual journey through India. He talks with Scott Simon about filming in India, and about what his character could possibly store in 11 pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage.

