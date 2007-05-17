© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

A Conversation with Folk Legend Doc Watson

Published May 17, 2007 at 11:56 AM EDT

Guitarist, singer and songwriter Doc Watson is one of America's most revered folk musicians; he's often called the finest flat-picker in the country, and the only argument about that comes from people who don't want to praise his playing at the expense of his singing.

Vanguard Records has released a four-CD retrospective of his career.

This show originally aired Jan. 19, 1996; it contains material from a 1988 interview and a 1989 studio concert.

