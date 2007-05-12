© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your State, Your Station: Celebrate the Granite State and local, independent public radio by joining as a sustainer.

Thousands Strip for Nude Photo in Mexico

By Scott Simon
Published May 12, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

SCOTT SIMON, host:

From a tasty fruit, now to a matter of taste.

Mexico City's Sokolo, which is usually the scene of celebrations, protests and calls for revolution, this week was the scene of early morning shivering. Crowd estimate are between 18 and 20,000 people answered a casting call from U.S. photographer Spencer Tunick to show up and shed their clothes to pose naked.

Mass nude photography is rather Mr. Tunick's specialty. His photographed naked huddled masses - sometimes they don't just huddle - in the streets of Montreal and Sao Paulo and a London department store. Although, Mr. Tunick calls his photographs a symbol for freedom, he did agree to observe a few restrictions of this expression to mollify the Mexican government, the Mexican flag does not include in the shots.

And Mr. Tunick agreed not to show the Ornate National Cathedral - which is in the square - in any of his photographs. In fact, Mr. Tunick had to rush to shoot a bit to be certain if the crowd had re-clothed themselves before morning mass began.

I wonder how many people went into confession saying, forgive me, father, for I've just been naked in front of the church. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR National News
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon