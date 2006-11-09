Special Fantasy Edition: From 007 to Election '06

The weekend is ready for you, but are you ready for the weekend? We have five great suggestions for whiling away your leisure hours. For high-minded types, there's the evocative new film Volver and the lovely memoir Persian Girls. The James Bond DVD sets are to never say die for. For fans of low culture, the return of the dubbed Japanese game show Takeshi's Castle is cause to break out the sake. And for political junkies, the rush of the election may have faded but you can re-create it online with Fantasy Congress!

