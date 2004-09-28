© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Gretchen Berland, MacArthur Genius Award Winner

Published September 28, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

Gretchen Berland uses experience from her previous career of making documentaries to compose video projects on health-care topics. She has won a $500,000 "genius award" from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Guest:

Dr. Gretchen Berland, assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Yale University School of Medicine. Uses experience from her previous career of making documentaries to compose video projects on health-care topics.

