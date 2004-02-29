Museum Hosts '24 Hour Psycho' -- Literally

For 24 hours straight, Washington's Hirshhorn Museum screened Scottish artist Douglas Gordon's video and installation work 24 Hour Psycho. The project slows Hitchcock's classic 1960 film down to a glacial pace, stretching what was originally a 109-minute movie into a day-long art event.

Gordon, whose other work includes duelling projections of the "You talkin' to me?" segment of Taxi Driver and a series of self-portrait still photographs, was on hand for the marathon projection. The event, part of the first North American survey of the Scottish artist's work, drew the curious and the dedicated alike -- some for a few minutes, and some for far longer.

NPR's Susan Stone visited the museum at several points during the movie -- including its pivotal shower scene.

