Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, in Europe to rally support for regime-change in Iraq, says he doesn't know how long a war in Iraq would last, but doubts it would take six months. Meanwhile, Arab leaders have tried to avert conflict in Iraq, but many now say hope for a peaceful solution is fading fast. Hear reports from NPR's Tom Gjelten and NPR's Kate Seelye.

