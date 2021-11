NPR's Richard Gonzales reports that last night more than 2,600 hopeful homebuyers in Marin County, Calif., participated in a lottery for 351 affordable homes on an abandoned Army air field at Novato. Novato officials said they worked with developers for years to find a way to offer below-market homes that local firefighters, police and teachers could afford. The median home price in Marin County is $554,000.

