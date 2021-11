John Dankosky of member station WNPR reports the little city of Willimantic, Conn,, is dealing with a big heroin problem. After a newspaper dubbed Willimantic "heroin town," officials are scrambling to clean up the community's drug problem as well as its tattered image. But they're at odds over whether recovery clinics will help locals kick their addictions or draw even more addicts to town.

