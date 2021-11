NPR's Michele Norris speaks to filmmaker Stanley Nelson about Mamie Till Mobley and his film The Murder of Emmett Till. Fourteen-year-old Chicagoan Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 for whistling at a white woman. His mother, Mamie Till Mobley, was instrumental in keeping the story of his murder alive. She died of heart failure yesterday in Chicago.

