NPR's Margot Adler was in Harlem today to witness a deal resolving a longstanding controversy over what should be done with the papers of the civil rights and religious leader Malcolm X. The six Shabazz daughters agree to deposit the documents, photos and audiotapes with the Schomberg Center and the New York Public Library for 75 years. The family will retain intellectual and property rights, yet the public will have access to the archived materials.

