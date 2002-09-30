© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Mideast: A Century of Conflict

Published September 30, 2002 at 12:00 AM EDT

NPR News presents a seven-part series on the roots of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to bring context and perspective to the story, and to help listeners understand the complex situation in the Mideast, the history, and the consequences of the confrontation. NPR's Mike Shuster begins his Morning Edition series with a look at Theodor Herzl, who in the late 19th century set the goal for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. (8:59)
