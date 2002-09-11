Sept. 11 Thoughts
Commentator Andrei Codrescu addresses "9/11" in a poem in the style of the late Allen Ginsberg, reciting the ways the commercial and media digestion of the date has corrupted the original feelings he harbored.
Copyright 2002 NPR
Commentator Andrei Codrescu addresses "9/11" in a poem in the style of the late Allen Ginsberg, reciting the ways the commercial and media digestion of the date has corrupted the original feelings he harbored.
Copyright 2002 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.