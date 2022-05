At 17, Jesse Jean was a failing student in danger of falling victim to Washington, D.C.'s, street crime. Then came an extraordinary chance to start anew: Two volunteer tutors helped Jesse get into a private boarding school in Connecticut. On All Things Considered, producer Katie Davis helps Jesse tell his story, as he finishes his first year away from home.

