Two barrels. Four bodies. And the decades-long mystery that led to a serial killer.

In this episode of Word of Mouth, we take a listen to Bear Brook: A new podcast from NHPR about a New Hampshire cold case that's changing how murders will be investigated forever.

Stay tuned after the episode for a conversation host Jason Moon about how Bear Brook came to be, and what it was like to transition from NH education reporter to true-crime podcaster.

Word of Mouth Presents: Bear Brook

