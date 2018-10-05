Word of Mouth Presents: Bear Brook

Related Program: 
By Taylor Quimby

Two barrels. Four bodies. And the decades-long mystery that led to a serial killer.

In this episode of Word of Mouth, we take a listen to Bear Brook: A new podcast from NHPR about a New Hampshire cold case that's changing how murders will be investigated forever.

Stay tuned after the episode for a conversation host Jason Moon about how Bear Brook came to be, and what it was like to transition from NH education reporter to true-crime podcaster. 

Bear Brook: New NHPR Podcast Dives Deep into NH Cold Cases & Innovations in Forensics Technology

By & Oct 3, 2018

Bear Brook, a new podcast series from New Hampshire Public Radio, focuses on four unsolved murders from the 1980s near Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, New Hampshire—cold cases that went warm after new investigative techniques revealed innovations that may forever change the way murders are solved.

Podcast 'Bear Brook' Explores How N.H. Cold Case Will Forever Change Murder Investigations

By & Oct 3, 2018

A new podcast miniseries from NHPR begins today. It's called Bear Brook and it follows a cold case from right here in New Hampshire that's changing how murderers everywhere are being investigated. Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley featured an excerpt of the first episode and spoke with reporter Jason Moon.

