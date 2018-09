It was decades ago that adoption became a more open arrangement. Rather than no contact whatsoever and a secretive approach, birth and adoptive parents began communicating both before and after the adoption. Now there are all sorts of variations -- from exchanging occasional letters and pictures to more frequent contact. Still, it can be a difficult decision that raises boundary issues, among others. In New Hampshire, the tendency has been toward more minimal involvement. We'll look at this and other recent trends in adoption, including the rise of single parenting.

This program was originally broadcast on July 26, 2016.